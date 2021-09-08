Lisa Rinna reacts to daughter Amelia Hamlin breaking up with Scott Disick

Amelia and Scott are now 'doing their own thing and not together at the moment'

Lisa Rinna has seemingly decided to throw shade at Scott Disick after daughter Amelia Hamlin called it quits on their relationship.



According to Entertainment Tonight, Queen of Bravo tweeted out a story with a headline reading "Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied with a smiling face. The interaction was caught by Comments By Bravo.

Last month, Rinna responded to the question about her daughter dating a father of four, saying on an episode of RHOBH, "Why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the [expletive] is it Scott Disick?"

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Amelia and Scott are now "doing their own thing and not together at the moment."

"Scott came back to L.A. and isn't planning on going to NYFW anymore," the source said. "Amelia is still in New York. Scott's trying to keep busy with work and stay distracted."