Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin part ways after one year of dating

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are no longer together. The couple have reportedly split up after an alleged DM from Disick throwing shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian was leaked by Younes Bendjima.



Hamlin “was the one who ended things” with Disick, a source quoted by Us Weekly said on Tuesday.

“They’re both taking it in stride,” a second insider told the outlet.

Earlier, a source revealed Disick and Hamlin were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

“It’s partly because of the Kourtney drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott,'” a source close to the couple claimed to People. “They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

However, as per the Us Weekly source, the “breakup was coming regardless” and “wasn’t related to the messages Scott sent about Kourtney.”