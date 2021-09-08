Olivia Munn pregnant with her and John Mulaney's first child

John Mulaney told Seth Meyers that Olivia Munn was pregnant with his first child

American actor Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney after he parted ways with his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

The news was broken by the comedian himself who announced on Late Night with Seth Meyers that the Newsroom actor was pregnant with their first child.

“I packed a lot into this. … Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Tendler],” he said as he reflected on his year.

“Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he shared.

While gushing over Munn, Mulaney added: “And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

“Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery,” e said.