Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell say 'I do' in a secret ceremony

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell exchanged vows in a secret ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado / Photo: Instagram @lilyjcollins

British-American actor Lily Collins has taken the plunge as she tied the knot with her longtime partner, director Charlie McDowell.

The couple exchanged their vows in a secret and intimate ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado over the weekend.



The Emily in Paris star announced her marriage to McDowell in an Instagram post, sharing a loved-up photo of the newly-weds at their rustic wedding ceremony.

"I've never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell,” she wrote on Instagram.

Collins shared another post on Instagram, where she gave a detailed glimpse of her bridal look that also featured a delicate hooded cape.

The actor opted for a sleek bun ad natural makeup with the stunning statement dress.

“Never been happier,” she wrote.

The two got engaged last year when the writer and director popped the big question during their cross-country road trip.

