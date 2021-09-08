Priyanka Chopra announces release date of 'Matrix 4' trailer

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has mesmerised fans as she shared a n update on her upcoming thriller 'Matrix 4', the trailer of the film will be out on September 09.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Priyanka announced the release date of 'Matrix 4' trailer.

The caption of the post read, "Yep! it’s almost time to take that pill... Trailer Thursday at 6 AM PT (6: 30pm IST)."

She added: "Go ahead and click the link in my bio to experience it yourself. The choice is yours! #TheMatrixMovie @thematrixmovie"

Priyanka also asked fans to pick one from two pills - a blue and a red one. After clicking on the pills, it redirects the user to two different realities.



The Keanu Reeves starrer Film also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.