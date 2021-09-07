Michael, who played Omar Little in the hit series "The Wire," was found dead in a New York City apartment, police said Monday. He was 54.

Dwayne Johnson mourns death of Michael K. Williams: ‘You’ll be missed, brother’

Bollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, mourned the death of The Wire star Michael K. Williams, who was found dead in his New York apartment.



The Jungle Cruise actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the fellow Hollywood star with a heartbreaking caption.

He wrote “You’ll be missed, brother.”

“A real pleasure to work with you and call you a friend. Strength, mana & love to your family during this very difficult and heartbreaking time,” Dwayne Johnson further said.



“Go rest high,” he concluded.

No official cause of death was given but several US media quoted law enforcement sources as saying they suspected a possible drug overdose.

He was also well-known for the role of Albert ´Chalky´ White on the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire."