Demi Lovato admits their door to love is still wide open: ‘I’ll never stop believing’

'I'll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it,' said Demi Lovato

Pop icon Demi Lovato is wearing their heart on their sleeve about believing in love even after the public breakups.



The actor and singer turned to their Instagram Story and told fans and followers that in spite of all the failures they have faced in the relationship department, they still haven’t given up on love.

After one social media user asked them how they still believe in love even after the bumps they faced, the 29-year-old said: "Love is the most important thing in the universe."

"I'll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it," added Lovato.

Another fan asked the singer: “Date me please.”

Responding to that, Lovato said: "I'm so single. Don't tempt me."