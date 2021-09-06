Taylor Swift congratulates Anita Baker for securing ownership of her masters

Taylor Swift showered Anita Baker with love after the latter was able to get victory in her music career.

Baker, on Friday, revealed that she was finally able to get control of her master recordings after a period of time when she was unable to own them.

"All My Children Are Coming Home," Baker wrote beside a photograph of some of her various albums released over the years. "Impossible Things Happen ... Every. Single. Day. Gratefully."

The next day Taylor tweeted the singer’s post and wrote: "What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!"

In response Baker replied "Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains."

Earlier this year Baker advised fans to stop buying or streaming her music as she was looking to take back control of her music.

"Miraculously... i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer 'Own,' My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them," she wrote in a March tweet.