In a shocking development, Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis step down from coaching roles

"I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges," says Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. File photo

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis have stepped down from their respective coaching roles.

They communicated their decisions to the PCB late Monday morning.

Misbah and Waqar were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year each left in their contracts.

With the New Zealand side due to arrive on 11 September for the three ODI and five T20I series and the Pakistan side to assemble in Islamabad on 8 September, the PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the series, with the team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be appointed in due course.

‘Not in right frame of mind’

Reflecting on his decision to step down from his national duty, Misbah-ul-Haq said: “The quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead.

“Considering that I would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from my family and that too in a bio-secure environment, I have decided to step down from the role,” he said.

“I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward.”

Meanwhile, Waqar Younis said that after Misbah shared with him about his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward decision for him to resign as they had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together.

“Working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, has been most satisfying as they have now started to show progress. Bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their impact, something we had never experienced during our playing days.”

Wasim Khan says PCB respects decision

“The PCB understands and respects Misbah’s decision,” said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Lauding the services of Misbah, the PCB chief executive said, “In the past 24 months, Misbah has given his very best to the team and we wish him well in his future endeavors”.

“It has been an honourable decision by Waqar and we thank him sincerely for his immense work and commitment over the past two years and wish him the very best in the future,” he added.

Wasim Khan said, “Both Misbah and Waqar have given so much to Pakistan cricket over a long period of time and for that they deserve a huge amount of respect.”