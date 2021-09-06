What did Perrie Edwards name her child? Singer finally shares

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby boy two weeks ago

New mother Perrie Edwards finally give fans the answer to their much awaited question - what her baby boy's name is.

Two weeks ago the Little Mix singer welcomed her baby with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but did not share his name until recently when she took to social media to finally reveal it.

The 28-year-old shared two adorable snaps of the little one wrapped in a blanket with a knitted blue cap sleeping soundly as she captioned the post "2 weeks of loving you."

"I've never felt love like this before!" she added, before revealing her son's name: "Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain".

Edwards had announced her pregnancy back in May

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the post. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

She gave birth on 21st August and took to social media to share the news with her fans.

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she wrote.



