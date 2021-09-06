Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian 'clashing' constantly over Travis Barker

Former couple are constantly clashing with each other, as Kourney's romance with Travis Barker heats up

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian appear to be on talking terms with each other.



However, the former couple are constantly clashing with each other, as Kourney's romance with Travis Barker heats up.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a source explained.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love," they added.

A second insider said the Flip It Like Disick star is upset with Kourtney for her excessive PDA with Travis.

"Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis are going overboard with the PDA,” the source noted.

“He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers," the source concluded.