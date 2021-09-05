Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looking to meet Queen Elizabeth

'Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it'

'Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, almost two years after their exit, are ready to meet with Queen Elizabeth, if reports are to be believed.



According to a report by The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have requested for a summit with the monarch, and are also looking to have a christening for their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle.

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year,” said the insider to the tabloid.

Moreover, sources said that while the royals haven’t responded to the Sussexes’ request yet, the Queen “is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”