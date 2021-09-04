'Money Heist' actress Úrsula Corberó crosses 21 million followers on Instagram





Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó rose to global fame for her role in Netflix series "Money Heist".



The actress plays Tokyo in the crime series which is watched by millions of people across the world.

Ursula is one of the most popular actress who appeared on the show. Her Instagram followers have crossed 21.5 million on Instagram.

Meanwhile, "Money Heist" is trending on number 1 on Netflix after first volume of its season 5 release on Friday.

Rest of the episodes would released later on the streaming giant.