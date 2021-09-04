 
Saturday September 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Money Heist' actress Úrsula Corberó crosses 21 million followers on Instagram

Úrsula Corberó plays Tokyo in "Money Heist"

Entertainment

Web Desk
Saturday, Sep 04, 2021


Money Heist actress Úrsula Corberó crosses 21 million followers on Instagram

Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó  rose to global fame for her role in Netflix  series "Money Heist".

The actress plays Tokyo in the crime series which is watched by millions of people across the world.

Ursula is one of the most popular  actress who appeared on the show. Her Instagram followers have crossed  21.5 million  on Instagram.

Money Heist actress Úrsula Corberó crosses 21 million followers on Instagram

Meanwhile, "Money Heist" is trending on number 1 on Netflix after first volume of its season 5 release on Friday.

Rest of the episodes would released later on the streaming giant.

More From Entertainment

Latest News