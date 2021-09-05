Drake names himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in ‘Certified Lover Boy’ song

Drake branded himself the ‘co-parent of the year’ in his new ‘Certified Lover Boy’ single

Rapper and lyricist Drake recently dubbed himself ‘co-parent of the year’ in the new Certified Lover Boy album.

The singer dished the award in his brand new song Champagne Poetry and even referenced his son and mother Sophie Brussaux.

The song samples The Beatles’ Michelle and also summarizes the last few years as a co-parent.

The first few verses also mention some of his biggest struggles with Brussaux but ultimately it all ends with him being dubbed the "Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport."

