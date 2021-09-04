Kate Middleton, Prince William plan on leaving the 'chaos' of London behind

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently based in Anmer Hall

Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning to leave the chaos behind and relocate near the Windsor Castle.



According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, "Neither William or Kate have ever been London people and have never enjoyed the chaos of the city."

"Whilst their home at Kensington Palace is highly secure, they have often felt overlooked and that they lacked privacy. The older their children get, the more apparent this has become," she said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently based in Anmer Hall, "They love being at Anmer but they need a base that is close to the capital so they can easily return for public engagements and events."

"Windsor seems like the ideal situation. The castle is huge in itself and is the Queen’s permanent residence now but there are other housing options for them. Everything is on the table and up for the discussion," Nicholl added.

As for their parenting duties, "Both William and Kate are very hands on with the school runs," Nicholl said.

"Every morning and afternoon they try to do it themselves if they can. And whilst it may seem like a short drive, they have both found traffic to be a huge factor. Sometimes it can take an hour to get the kids to school and make their way back and that’s a long time out of their days."