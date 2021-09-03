Queen offered William, Kate Windsor as ‘slap in face’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to offer Prince William and Kate Middleton her Windsor home as part of a ‘slap in the face’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The claim has been made by New Zealand Herald writer and royal commentator Daniela Elsner.

There she claimed, “If the Queen was to open her adored home up to the Cambridges, after having denied Harry and Meghan the same request, it would be hard not to read this as something of a slap in the face for the self-exiled Sussexes.”

“However, if this relocation does come to pass, it will only provide more ammunition to those who have argued that there has long been one rule for William and Kate and another for Harry and Meghan.”

She also added, “There are broader implications to this possible change of address than just how it might affect the already parlous state of relations between William and Harry.”

“If Harry and Meghan were still living down the road at Frogmore Cottage, it is hard not to wonder how the Duke of Sussex would have fared having to deal daily with the blunt reality of his heir status while his brother prepped for the throne a stone's throw away.”



