Gal Gadot goes toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson in Netflix ‘Red Notice’ trailer

Entertainment

Hiba Anjum
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
Hollywood actor Gal Gadot’s official trailer for the Netflix film Red Notice is out and fans are in fits seeing her take on both with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in a bare-knuckle brawl.

The trailer for the Netflix project Red Notice features an unlikely alliance between an FBI agent, (Dwayne Johnson) and a thief (Ryan Reynolds) who work together to apprehend another thief Gal Gadot.

Check it out below:

Red Notice is said to drop on November 12th on the video streaming platform and contains a lot of one-to-one fighting cameos, as well as a number of funny quips by all A-listers involved. 


