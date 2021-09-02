Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘aiming so high’ to overtake Hollywood with new ventures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying their very best ‘aim as high as possible’ to overtake Hollywood with their new ventures

This claim has been made by royal author Omid Scobie and during his interview with Express, he admitted, “All that was said to me was 'oh man, you don't even know the half of what they're working on. They are aiming so high'.”

“I think one thing that may surprise at some point and this is just my own guess is where we're going to hear some sort of movie announcement.”

“It's only a matter of time before they have acquired the rights to a really incredible story that they're able to bring to life through a movie or a television drama. We've heard a lot about the non-scripted work but there is that whole side of the production company that is scripted.



