BTS has finally managed to make their spot into the 2022 Guinness Hall of Fame after racking up almost 23 records.

For those unversed, the group’s myriad of records include, and are not limited to, most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert, most YouTube music in 24 hours etc.

The announcement was made over on Twitter and already has fans in fits all across social media.

Check it out below: