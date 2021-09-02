'Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor,' says Twitter

Keanu Reeves turns 57! Twitter honors the star with love, praises

Canadia superstar Keanu Reeves is garnering love from Twitter on his 57th birthday.

Fans from around the world are paying a tribute to the John Wick star with their heartfelt tweets.

"Happy birthday to the most humble kindest soul and brilliant actor, Keanu Reeves," writes one fan page for the actor.

"It just me or you also think that Keanu Reeves aging like fine wine or he’s just a vampire," responds one fan to his evergreen charm.



Another user shared Reeves' transformation over decades.

"reminder that keanu reeves is immortal," he wrote.

Friend River Phoenix went on to gush over his 'sweetheart' personality.

“Keany, he's a sweetheart. People don't understand him. He's on this earth, he's a together guy. He'll rule the world-very smart, indigenous, and very productive.” — River Phoenix

"happy birthday virgo king keanu reeves," added a fan.



"Happy birthday Mr wick

#KeanuReeves"

"favorite my forever king Happy birthday #KeanuReeves"

"Today would be perfect day to acknowledge that how cool Keanu Reeves was as John Constantine," wrote fan referring to his famous character.



