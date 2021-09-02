Zendaya charms 25th birthday 'full on love': See Photo

Zendaya is ringing her 25th birthday with the utmost euphoria!

The Malcolm and Marie star is thanking her friends and fans for showering her with love on her special day.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the actor expressed her joy amid being surrounded by 'full on love.'

"Quite literally full on love. Can’t tell you enough how much it all means to me. Here’s to 25," captioned Zendaya alongside her post.



Friends were also quick to respond to the star's post.

"Happy Birthday Beauty!!! U amaze us constantly with your talent & class. Hope u had the best day sis!" wrote one.



"Happy Born Day Z grateful for energy you give," added another.



Take a look:







