Kanye West reportedly cheated on Kim Kardashian after they had two kids

Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian in their marriage, reports have revealed

New reports have revealed that infidelity could be one of the reasons that ended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage.



As per a report by Page Six citing sources, in the song Hurricane from Kanye’s new album Donda, he hints at all the things he did wrong in his relationship with the supermodel.

“The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” said an insider.

The song's lyrics read: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.”

“Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?” raps Kanye.

“If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” shared the source.

Despite these rumours, according to the portal, the infidelity is still not the reason why the two decided to part ways two more kids later.