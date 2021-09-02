Demi Lovato says she slid into ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire’s DM’s

Even though Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire couldn’t start a romance, that did help them form a friendship

Famed actor Emily Hampshire is opening up about her Instagram exchange with Demi Lovato.

During an interview with the singer on their podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, the Schitt's Creek star, 40, said the Skyscraper singer slid into her DM’s and asked her out on a date.

"You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime. And then you said below it, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive.' You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, 'Sometimes that's confusing' … I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up,” she told Lovato.

“You also said that! You were like, 'I'm decades older, I don't think we'll find the same things funny.' I was like, 'Mm excuse you' and I sent you a really good meme,’” responded 29-year-old Lovato.

The actor went on to recall how Lovato brought up the age gap example of Sarah Paulson, 46, and Holland Taylor, 78.

"You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.' And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!' "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be,” Hampshire said.

"A non-binary person can dream. And they, she — I at the time was a 'she' — she was dreaming, she was dreaming big. I was like, 'What's the worst that could happen?' And I made a really good friend. You're a dope friend, and I'm happy we became friends after that,” added Lovato.