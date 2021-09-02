Brad Pitt challenges ruling in custody case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt filed a petition with the California Supreme Court for a review of the actor's ongoing custody case with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



The Hollywood star's petition comes after Judge John Ouderkirk in an opinion, submitted by three appellate judges, was disqualified from the custody case.

The petition argues that disqualifying Ouderkirk "effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California.

