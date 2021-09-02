Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams surprises fans with her new look at GQ Awards

Maisie Williams debuted very different new look as she hit the red carpet on Wednesday alongside Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Clara Amfo and Quentin Tarantino at the GQ Men of the Year Award in London.

The charming actress left fans in awe as she sashayed her way into the annual event, held at the Tate Modern.

She was wearing a glamorous floor length black gown with her natural brunette hair dyed a platinum blonde.



The actress slicked back her locks into a chic top knot to show off her bleached eyebrows accentuated by minimal make-up.

The 24-year-old actress was looking smashing at the event. She was joined on the red carpet by Ed Sheeran.

Margaret Constance Williams made her television debut in Game of Thrones, where she played the role of Arya Stark.

