Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick get new dates

Top Gun: Maverick to open on May 27, 2022, and Mission: Impossible set for September 30, 2022

Tom Cruise’s fans seem to be upset as their beloved star's much awaited movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7' have been delayed until 2022.

After multiple delays, the blockbuster flicks have had their release date pushed back once again due to the delta variant surge amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Cinemagoers will have to wait even longer to see Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick. According to reports, the films will now premiere just months after each other.

Maverick was originally set for a June 24, 2020 opening but was shifted back to December 23, 2020, due to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It later had release dates set for July 2, 2021, and November 19, 2021 before the latest delay.

The 'Mission: Impossible 7' was first delayed from July 23, 2021, to November 19 before Maverick took over that spot and pushed it to May 27, 2022. The news comes after movie fans were treated to a 13-minute preview of Maverick at CinemaCon last week.