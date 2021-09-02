Rachael Leigh Cook reveals biggest career regret with ‘X-Men’ snub

Rachael Leigh Cook gets candid about her regrets after rejecting ‘X-Men’

Rachael Leigh Cook recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her biggest career regrets.

The star got candid in a New York Times story that was published this Monday.

The star admitted that her biggest career missteps revolved around forgoing a part in X-Men.

“As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I'd made a mistake,” she claimed.

“I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, 'What we need to do now is make sure you're taken seriously. I definitely did things for the wrong reasons.”