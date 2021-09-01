BTS’ Suga officially drops ‘Over the Horizon’ instrumental track

BTS’ Suga officially drops his official rendition of a new single ‘Over the Horizon’

BTS’ Suga has officially dropped his official music video for a brand new single titled, Over the Horizon.

The track in question is an instrumental that has been teased for well over a month in Samsung’s official Voice of Galaxy project.



Check it out below:

The singer even spoke out about his inspiration for the song during an interview and according to NME, he was quoted saying, “I listened to it over and over again [and then] added a string solo and guitar to make it more dramatic and to give it the full grandeur.”



“I tried to make my own interpretation while keeping the melody largely the same, for it to resonate with a broader audience.”

“Like the title, ‘Over The Horizon’, it’s about going beyond our limits. No one knows what will unfold, but our dreams make us go farther than ever.”