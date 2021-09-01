Jana Kramer addresses her desire to finally try her hand in the dating landscape

Jana Kramer sheds light on desire to start dating again: 'I kinda wanna date'

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and dished over her openness to start dating again.

The star revealed it all during her interview on the Whine Down podcast on iHeartRadio.

There she started off by assuring fans she’s “done a lot of healing” to reach this stage in life and admitted she’s been considering diving back into the world of dating once again.

She was also quoted saying, “I do feel like now I’m in a place where I kinda want to get back out there and date, slowly. I'm open to it, knowing that I still have a lot of healing to do. … I’m open to dating and not knowing who my person is and knowing that I don’t have to be with someone, that I’m OK alone.”