Two Palace staffers backtracked on bullying allegations against Meghan Markle

Two staff members of the Buckingham Palace were said to have withdrawn their accusations against Meghan Markle amidst her bullying scandal.



Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s updated version of the book, Finding Freedom, claims that two Buckingham Palace staffers had decided to take back their accusations against the Duchess of Sussex.

It was reported that after discovering about a formal complaint filed by the former communications secretary Jason Knauf about Meghan’s ‘bullying’ behaviour, “two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded."

Times reported back in March this year, Knauf had initially complained about Meghan’s alleged bullying back in October of 2018 "in an effort to protect staffers.”

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," Knauf’s complaint to the HR had read.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights,. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y,” Knauf had stated.

It has now been revealed that the staffers mentioned by Knauf retracted their allegations against Meghan after finding out that he had reported the incidents that occurred without seeking their consent first.

"When it became known to [the two individuals], they each asked for the matter to be rescinded and for it to not become an official complaint," a source told Scobie.