Princess Diana remembered by her brother Charles Spencer 24 years after death

Princess Diana is being honoured by her brother Charles Spencer, 24 years after her passing.



Fifty-seven-year-old Earl Spencer took to Instagram and shared a photo of the Spencer flag at half-mast at their family estate, Althorp House.

While Diana's younger brother did not write a caption to go with it, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with prayers for the late Princess of Wales.

"Sad that Diana is not here to enjoy her gorgeous grandchildren,” wrote one fan.



"Thinking of you all today. Our beautiful Princess, never forgotten, eternally loved and cherished,” another wrote.

"I never met her but I miss her. Thoughts are with you and her family today,” added a third.

Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997 in Paris, leaving behind her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, whom she shared with ex-husband Prince Charles.