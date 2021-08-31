'Kurulus:Osman' producer shares update on new season

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of the Turkish TV series

Filming for the new season of hit Turkish TV series "Kurulus:Osman" has begun, according to Mehmet Bozdag who is the producer of the show.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the show, he wrote, "We are starting the new season shooting of our TV series "Kurulus Osman", which we set out with great efforts. May Allah make our affairs easy. May he be able to spend the season healthy and healthy. I wish good luck to our players and the whole team."



Fans are eagerly waiting for season three of "Kurulus: Osman" which according to the show producer would start airing soon.

Bozdag, however, did not say reveal which season his team is filming for.