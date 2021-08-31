Kourtney Kardashian shows off versatile style by donning a top as skirt

Kourtney Kardashian just proved that she is the queen of having a versatile style.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star single-handedly used her creativity to serve a killer look when she was seen stepping out wearing a corset as a mini skirt.
The Poosh founder was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Travis Barker in Venice, Italy when she donned the interesting outfit.
The reality TV star wore a black-and-red lingerie-like skirt which appeared to be a corset as it was complete a corset’s typical boning affect as well a lace-up front.
The stunner let the skirt do all the talking with its red print as she paired it with a black crop top and a cropped cardigan and black studded sandals.
She topped it off with black sunnies, a black bag and layered silver necklaces
Take a look: