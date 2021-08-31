Khloe Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson keep things 'friendly'

While many want Khloe Kardashian to get back with her ex Tristan Thompson, it seems that she is in no mood to do that.

A source spoke to People sharing that the Good American founder is not looking to get back together with the NBA star even though the duo was spotted attending LeBron James’ wife Savannah’s birthday party on Saturday night.

"Khloé and Tristan continue to keep things friendly. They were both invited to the birthday party and hung out a bit. They arrived with separate groups of friends though," the source says.

Throughout their breakup the exes have prioritised their three-year-old daughter.

"They spent time together with True over the weekend as well. Khloé's goal is always to create the best situation for True," says the source.

"Regardless what happens with Tristan," the source adds, "Khloé wants True to know that both of her parents love her tremendously."