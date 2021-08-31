Kourtney Kardashian turns heads as she arrives in Venice show with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her glam as she graced a star-studded brand show in Venice with Travis Barker on Monday.

The 42-year-old reality star put her elegance on display as she strutted into the latest Dolce & Gabbana soiree, which was also joined by mum Kris Jenner and her own boyfriend Corey Gamble.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star spilled her curves into a busty black off-shoulder mini-dress. She also wore fishnet heels and carried a chunky purse.

Kourtney was looking out of this world in stunning attire while holding hands with her 45-year-old beau Barker.



The drummer also stunned in a black skinny-look suit, with his bare tattooed chest on display under his blazer, and added shades to the ensemble.

Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner rocked a hot pink pant suit over a black top with drop earrings and pastel pink heels for the lavish bash.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner lead the glamour at the string of shows in the Italian city fronted by the luxury brand, with the likes of January Jones, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren also in attendance.