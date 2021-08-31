JAY-Z lavishes praise on his super detail-oriented wife Beyoncé

Jay-Z has showered praise on his inspiring wife Beyoncé, calling she's 'super detail-oriented' in a rare interview.



Music sensation Beyonce and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z got married in 2008 and have since welcomed three children - nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight at the reopening of his 40/40 Club in New York City on Saturday, Jay-Z gushed over the Formation hitmaker.

He said: "She's super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work."

"She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring," he added.

Jay and Beyoncé worked together on their debut ABOUT LOVE campaign for Tiffany & Co., in which they promote jewellery ranges for the luxury brand.