Sir Elton John shares feelings on escaping AIDs crisis

Sir Elton John revealed a wonderful show 'It's A Sin' made him feel lucky, inviting the cast of the drama to his house when he's back in the UK.

Elton, speaking on The Official Big Top 40, shared: "When I come back to England which is going to be soon, I’m going to have a dinner for all the cast of It’s A Sin at our house because I love that programme. It didn’t change my life but it made me realise how lucky I was to escape all that and to be reminded of what happened. Russell T Davies and the cast are going to come to dinner. We’re going to have a laugh."

Last year, the music icon launched a $1 million fund to help those with HIV amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Rocket Man' singer shared: "Today, I'm proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million COVID-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of COVID-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world.

Sir Elton said: "Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind.