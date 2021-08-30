Camila Cabello, James Corden stage flash mob to block LA traffic in ‘Cinderella’ attire

Camila Cabello and James Corden recently got photographed trying to stop traffic within LA with a flash mob in Cinderella costumes.

Photographs and a video of the entire event started making their way across social media and took fans by surprise.



The stunt is part of the duo’s promotional campaign for the Cinderella remake and comes out on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd, 2021.

While Camila had on her Cinderella costume, Corden dressed up as a giant mouse and both lipped-synched to Jennifer Lopez’s 1999 song Let’s Get Loud.

Check it out below:



