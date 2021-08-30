Addison Rae breaks silence on catching flak over Trump interaction at UFC 264

Famed singer and social media sensation Addison Rae is here to clear the air regarding circulating claims about her supporting former US President Donald Trump.

The He’s All That star, addressed a video of her greeting Trump at a UFC event, while chatting with The Los Angeles Times and clarified she isn’t a supporter of the former president.



“I mean, I don't support Trump. And if someone does, that's their opinion and I respect everyone's opinion, for each their own. But it's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that,” she said, adding that it was a “very uncommon” opportunity and that she thinks of herself as a “friendly person.”

"So introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones," she shared.