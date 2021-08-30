Ethan Hawke admits he found Robin Williams ‘irritating’ on ‘Dead Poets Society’ set

American actor Ethan Hawke is getting candid about his experience sharing screens with the late Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society.

After accepting the President’s Award for career achievement at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in Czech Republic, the Before Sunrise star was quoted by Variety as admitting that he thought the legendary actor ‘hated’ him.



“I thought Robin hated me. He had a habit of making a ton of jokes on set. At 18, I found that incredibly irritating. He wouldn’t stop and I wouldn’t laugh at anything he did,” Hawke said.

That being said, he does admit that it was Williams who’s help got him his first agent.

“He called, saying, ‘Robin Williams says you are going to do really well.’ There was this scene in the film when he makes me spontaneously make up a poem in front of the class,” said the actor.

“He made this joke at the end of it, saying that he found me intimidating. I thought it was a joke. As I get older, I realize there is something intimidating about young people’s earnestness, their intensity. It is intimidating — to be the person they think you are. Robin was that for me,” he added.