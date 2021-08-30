Royal family accused of ‘ignoring’ Meghan Markle’s racism claims

The British royal family has been evasive with the entire debacle surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's racism allegations.



The Firm is being slammed by a royal expert for the way they handled the situation without taking actions, and simply ignoring it.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s updated version of their book, Finding Freedom, cites an insider accusing the royal family of ignoring the claims by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Queen's 'recollections may vary' comment 'did not go unnoticed' by the couple, who a close source said were 'not surprised' that full ownership was not taken,” wrote Scobie and Durand.

Back in March, Harry and Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that concerns were raised within the royal family about the skin colour of their then-unborn baby Archie, owing to Meghan being mixed race.