Katie Price 'thinking to go on holiday' to recover from horrific attack

Katie Price might just go off to a vacation to heal from a horrific attack reportedly.



The star alleged someone attcked her at her Essex residence, after which she was rushed to the hospital over suspicions that she has broken her jaw.

An insider told The Sun, "Katie’s actually really proud of the decision she made not to attend the awards show. In the past she might have jumped right back in but Katie is trying to be kind to herself and try to get her head round what’s happened."

Katie’s management team have told here there is ‘no rush’ for her to get back to work.

However, the source noted, "Katie would like to get back to normal as quickly as she can and if she can get back to work for a bit next week she will.

"She’s also thinking about jetting off for a few days away next month to get some more time and space," they added.