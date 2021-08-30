Biographers reveal how Meghan and Harry had low-key second anniversary

The writer duo has also unveiled how the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in the US

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have been providing the nitty gritty details of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life.



The writer duo has also unveiled how the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in the US, in the updated version of their book Finding Freedom.

As reported by Town&Country magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their celebrations low-key in California.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in Finding Freedom, "With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life."

"They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests," the writers concluded.