'Desire for undeserved power still haunts Prince Harry'

Prince Harry has been criticised in latest article published in The Telegraph.

Writer Tanya Gold said the desire for undeserved power still haunts the Duke of Sussex and it will end badly.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been criticized by the British media ever since the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

The couple who is settled in the United States received backlash for their media interactions especially their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year.

Criticising Prince Harry, the writer said "Harry struggles to free himself, but only so much. He is a critic of monarchy, but he still yearns for its trappings: a glorious home; great wealth; praise and attention without end. He is still a prince."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relations with the royal family deteriorated after their interview with Winfrey during which they levelled allegations of racism against a royal family member.



They were also targeted for their multi-million deal with Netflix under which they would produce documentaries for the streaming giant.