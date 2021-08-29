Prince Harry reportedly believes that Prince William is trapped within the royal family without even knowing it.



The claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with Entertainment Daily he was quoted saying, “Prince Harry believes Prince William ‘is trapped within the royal family. Prince Harry thinks Prince William is ‘trapped’ inside the royal family.”

“Harry’s reputation was as the royal wild child for years, William’s image was far more serious however he behaved. Some say Harry resented not being taken seriously, despite his military service and charitable work.”

“Harry now believes he was trapped as a member of the royal family and that William currently is but doesn’t know it.”

“The rift between them, long reported and first confirmed in the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, is public and serious. It was his marriage to Meghan which unquestionably changed him.”