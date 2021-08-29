Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham plans to sue Harvard for 'educational abuse'

Farrah Abraham has plans to sue Harvard University after experiencing "educational abuse".

The 30-year-old, she claimed to have gone through "a Chrissy Teigen situation" during the time she pursued a Masters degree in creative writing

The former Teen Mom star revealed that she was bullied to drop from the program after she was told to submit an assignment without proofreading it.

"When a teacher tells you 'don't worry about checking it over, it's a class activity, just send it over to me'...as soon as I get off the class, she then sends an email, she urges me to stop the course," she recalled.

"An elder teacher in a position of power with a male dean blocked me out of a class and also said lies about my work," she remarked.

She also claimed that she attempted to reach out to the university in a bid to clear up the situation, but she said that "nobody took a call, no one took a meeting."

She also shed light on the lack of diversity that she allegedly encountered during her class at the university.

"Harvard is a joke, it is a scam, that's my Harvard review...I was the most person of color in the class, everyone else is super white."