Lupita Nyong’o remembers Chadwick Boseman on his first death anniversary

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o, is remembering her dear friend and costar Chadwick Boseman, a year after lost his battle with cancer.

Nyong'o honoured her Black Panther costar in an Instagram post with a heartfelt note and a photo of the two at the 2018 MoMA Contenders Screening and Q&A of the Marvel flick.



"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure,” she wrote.

"I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” the Oscar winner added.

A year after Boseman died after a long and secret battle with colon cancer, many of his fellow actors took to Instagram to remember him.



Viola Davis commented underneath Nyong’o’s post, saying: “My heart.” Saycon Sengbloh also reacted, saying: “He was like the sun.”