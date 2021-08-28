Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar Saturday emphasized that the world must not repeat the mistake it had made after the withdrawal of Soviet Union from the country.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar urged the international community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan in the aftermath of the country's takeover by the Taliban.

In his brief message about war-torn Afghanistan, the minister said, "This is the time for the global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan," Umar wrote, ending the message by saying that a fraction of the money spent on the war in Afghanistan, spent honestly on development can enhance global security.

'Imperative for world to remain engaged with Afghanistan'

Earlier today, a similar message was given by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UK Secretary of State Dominic Raab over separate phone calls to discuss the evolving situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the UN chief and FM exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan and efforts to promote peace and stability in the country.



FM Qureshi underscored that Islamabad will continue to play its constructive role in support of the efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the contribution of the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and noted that it was imperative for the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, including by supporting the Afghan people’s socio-economic and humanitarian needs.

The UN chief expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work and humanitarian mission of UN entities in Afghanistan. He sought Pakistan’s continued support in that regard.

Meanwhile, matters of mutual interest, latest developments in Afghanistan and other matters were discussed during the FM's telephonic conversation with the UK secretary of state.

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, in which so many precious lives were lost, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in the country.