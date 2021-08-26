Prince Charles’ plans for monarchy ‘in tatters’ after losing Prince Harry

The loss of Prince Charles’ ‘trusty lieutenant’ has left the entire foundational plan for his future monarchy in tatters.

This claim has been made by royal historian and author Dr. Edward Owens and during his interview with Express, he touched on the relationship between Prince Charles and his son Prince Harry.



He was also quoted saying, “The relationship isn’t a good one at the moment by the sounds of things, Charles has lost one of his trusty lieutenants in Harry.

“The whole ‘Charles project’ was built around family and two sons supporting him as king at his side and he’s now lost one of those guys.

“He leaves a gaping hole at the side of Charles and it has done more to destabilise Charles’ monarchy than it has William’s.”