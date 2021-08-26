Idina Menzel touches on yearning desire to portray ‘darker characters’

Idina Menzel recently weighed in on her burning desire to voice a darker character like those in Uncut Gems.

The actor expressed her desire during an interview with Insider and was quoted saying, "I'll take what I can get honestly but that was a really wonderful experience to be on set with Sandler and the Safdie brothers and just show people that I have a lot of dimensions and many levels that I can play. So yes I would love to do that."

During the course of her interview, Menzel also dished over her upcoming role as the evil stepmother in Cinderella and claimed, "She's awesome. I think I've always gravitated to characters that may seem evil at first but then as you unpack them, they are truly complicated wounded loving people inside."

"And so first impressions we always tend to judge people and maybe have a negative impression of them. The more you dig in and see the experience people have in their lives and the pain they might have felt, we start to develop an empathy. " (sic)

Before concluding she added, "I think that's what art is all about. It's about empathy and compassion and learning to walk in other people's shoes."